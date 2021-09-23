State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after acquiring an additional 148,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.