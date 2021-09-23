Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03).

