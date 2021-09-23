Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 31,800 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $26,098,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

