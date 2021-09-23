abrdn plc Sells 1,500 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.