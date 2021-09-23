Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 346.8% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

