Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

