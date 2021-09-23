Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 9,440 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.