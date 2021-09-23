Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.