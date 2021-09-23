Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 308 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.34 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

