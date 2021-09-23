Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,334 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

