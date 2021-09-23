Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 110.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $400.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

