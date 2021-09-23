NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NLOK stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

