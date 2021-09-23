Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.11% of InterDigital worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

