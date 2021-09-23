SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives C$15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.42.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

