$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

