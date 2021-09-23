Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.97). 224,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 242,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,410.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

