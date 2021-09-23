Michael Leslie Buker Sells 10,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at C$674,517.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$435.00.

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$219.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.00 million. Analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.