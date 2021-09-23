Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

NYSE KSU opened at $269.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 204.49 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.76.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

