Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 5.3%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) shares dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

