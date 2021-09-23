Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FI opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

