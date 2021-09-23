Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Stock Price Down 13%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)’s stock price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 350,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 327,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Seadrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

