Brian Gragnolati Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00.

LBAI opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $839.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

