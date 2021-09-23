Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of RMSYF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

