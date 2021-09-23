Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of RMSYF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.
About Ramsay Health Care
