Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Acquires $39,726.06 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.