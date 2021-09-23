National Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

