Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 22,374 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

