Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.