JustInvest LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE DLB opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

