JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,595 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $235.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.63.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

