Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $60,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.32 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

