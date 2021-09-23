Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SecureWorks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SecureWorks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

