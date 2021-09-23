Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 187,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

