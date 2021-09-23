JustInvest LLC Sells 22,479 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Infosys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 1,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

