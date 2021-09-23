JustInvest LLC Invests $460,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

