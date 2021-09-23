Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 18,872 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,412,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $33.32 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

