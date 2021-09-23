World Asset Management Inc Sells 577 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 117.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,725,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after buying an additional 930,914 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 411.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 292,567 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

