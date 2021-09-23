abrdn plc Has $5.60 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $253.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

