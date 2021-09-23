Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

