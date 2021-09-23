abrdn plc Has $5.35 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,859,574. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $507.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $508.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.75 and its 200-day moving average is $391.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

