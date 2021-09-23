Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

