4,812 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,947,779 shares of company stock valued at $270,694,630. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DKNG opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.