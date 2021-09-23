SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $282.00 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.11. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

