BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 131.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

