Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TimkenSteel worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.