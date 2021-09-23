BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

