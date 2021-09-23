Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $39.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,777. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.