Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hilltop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 93,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of HTH opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

