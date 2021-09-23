Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $20.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

