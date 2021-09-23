Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 63.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

