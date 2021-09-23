-$0.04 EPS Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $32,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

